Kyle Richards Reacts To Garcelle Beauvais’ ‘Not Nice’ Comments About Her On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was blindsided by the newcomer's catty comments about her.

Kyle Richards has issued a response to co-star Garcelle Beauvais’ surprising comments about her last week on Watch What Happens Live.

In a new interview on Maria Menounos’ Better Together podcast, the veteran Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she was taken aback when the Bravo newbie trash-talked her during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night show.

Garcelle recently named Lisa Rinna as the resident pot-stirrer on the RHOBH cast, but when Cohen asked which Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star she would least want to be quarantined with, Garcelle named Kyle. She also said the actress and entrepreneur was the least welcoming to her when she joined the cast and has the “biggest ego” of all of the Housewives.

On Menounos’ show, Kyle said Garcelle’s comments caught her off guard because she thought they got along fine when they were filming the 10th season of the Bravo reality show.

“Garcelle, who I had no issue with all season, she went on Watch What Happens Live and said not nice things about me,” Kyle said. “I’m always skeptical when someone is nice to you and then goes and says something else. If I have an issue with someone, I would say it, because that’s what our job is on the show is to be honest. So whenever someone is one way to my face and another way in an interview, then ‘I’m like OK, I know what I’m dealing with now.'”

Kyle said Garcelle would now be the co-star she’s least like to quarantine with, based on her comments about her on WWHL, and she put her in the same category as estranged castmate Denise Richards as far as people she’s not really talking to right now.

The RHOBH star also joked that some of her co-stars still probably “won’t be talking by the reunion,” due to the steady stream of catty comments that are already being seen in confessional interviews on the show.

Earlier this month, Garcelle told E! News that while she thinks Kyle is “hilarious,” she didn’t get a chance to know her well so she didn’t connect with her the ways she did with some of the other ladies on the show. Garcelle added that she thinks Kyle “had her guard up a little bit” this season.

While things are rocky with Denise, and now, Garcelle, Kyle made it clear she is still very close with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp. And she also has grown close to newcomer Sutton Stracke. The “Friend” of the Housewives will be seen throughout the new season even though she’s not a full-time cast member.