Lala Kent On How She’s Maintaining Friendships With James Kennedy And Raquel, Despite ‘Pump Rules’ Drama

Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss have faced intense drama on the eighth season.

Lala Kent is making an effort to remain on good terms with James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, despite the ongoing drama they’re facing on the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

During an appearance on People Now last week with her fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, Kent said that she has remained in close contact with Kennedy and his girlfriend as she and Leviss continue to butt heads on the show, mainly due to the poor way in which Kent has chosen to speak to Leviss.

“We’ve actually been really great about communicating during the last couple of weeks,” Kent said of herself and Kennedy.

Following a Season 7 feud, which was prompted after Leviss made comments about Kent’s late father which Kent deemed inappropriate, Kent and Leviss went to battle during a girls night with their co-stars and during their feud, Kent described herself as a Michael Vick fighting dog as she went after Leviss in a condescending and degrading manner.

Despite the intense drama, Kent said that she and Leviss have gotten on the phone with one another and decided that they would focus on how far they’ve come in the months since filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 wrapped filming, rather than the ongoing drama between them on the show. Kent then noted that when it comes to all that took place between them, she believes there’s a silver lining in that the two of them provided viewers with entertainment, which is what is important when it comes to appearing on a reality series.

Kent went on to say that she is often forced to “disconnect” when it comes to her past behavior on the show.

“If you don’t want to go insane, you have to disconnect. Even though that really happened, I can’t live in it. So, Raquel and I text here and there and she said, ‘We have one more bad episode,’ and I said, ‘Yep and we’re going to get through this and we’re going to move on,'” Kent shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent took to her Instagram page to offer an apology to Leviss after their latest on-camera spat on Vanderpump Rules and admitted to being “an a**hole” to her. As fans saw, Leviss accused Kent of acting like a bully towards her after she was seen containing to cut her off when she was trying to speak and demanding she stay in her place.

“It’s onward and upward from here, I promise,” Kent wrote.