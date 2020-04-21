Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Shows Off Cleavage, Abs, And Booty In Breathtaking Instagram Photo

Diana Maux looked breathtaking in her latest Instagram share. The model posted an inspirational photo of her perfect body as she enjoyed the great outdoors. Her royal blue bikini and skimpy boy shorts fit her like a glove, much to the delight of her fans.

In her caption, the fitness model let her followers know they would be focusing on their arms for that day’s workout. Those who follow Diana know that she regularly hosts an exercise class on her Instagram live feed. While she wants to pay attention to her biceps, triceps, and the like, however, it seems her fans couldn’t keep their eyes off other parts of her anatomy.

Diana wore a classic bikini top that hugged her curves in all the right places. She flaunted her voluptuous cleavage and showed off her abs in her barely there outfit. She paired the revealing top with a pair of tiny shorts that seemed just a tad too tight for her. The pants put her thick booty on display and revealed her trim waist.

In the stunning pic, her fans were also treated to her lean thighs and sunny smile. She looked relaxed and at ease as she posed for the camera while leaning against a metal railing.

Diana seemed to be taking some time to enjoy the outdoors. In the background, a raised platform, palm trees, and a pale blue sky striated with cumulus clouds could be seen.

Diana kept her look simple — her only visible accessory was a pair of aviator sunglasses. She let her long, wavy hair cascade down her back and shoulders as she lifted her face toward the sky. She also wore minimal makeup and slicked on some nude lip gloss to complete her look.

She has an infectious smile and her bubbly, effervescent nature has many fans coming back for more. When she’s not posting bikini pics or workout videos, she often shares her daring dance moves. In her caption, she talked about blessing her mind, spirit, and body with positive thinking, nutritious food, and exercise. Her fans seemed to resonate with her message and photo, taking to the comments section to leave their compliments and praise.

“Grateful minds always a blessing,” one fan opined.

“Bluetiful, have a blessed day!” another fan quipped, referring to Diana’s blue outfit.

Her attitude remains one of her most appealing characteristics. She also received an invitation from someone who wants to collaborate with her.

“Hey Diana, We love your confidence! Let’s collab!!”