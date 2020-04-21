San Francisco 49ers Are Reportedly Willing To Trade Away Both First Round Picks

The San Francisco 49ers have two picks in the first round of this week’s NFL draft and a recent report indicates they might be looking to trade both. Adam Schefter reported on Twitter the Super Bowl runners up are fielding calls on both the 13th and 31st picks and aren’t shooting down the idea there are deals for either or both.

The reason behind the 49ers being willing to get entirely out of the first round is because of the lack of pick in later rounds. After the 31st selection overall, the team isn’t due to pick again until the fifth round. They have zero second, third, or fourth rounders. General Manager John Lynch is reported to want to add some more middle-round selections.

Bleacher Report‘s Tyler Conway says the 49ers owe their second-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs as part of last year’s trade for defensive lineman Frank Clark. The team also lost its 3rd and 4th round picks to the Denver Broncos when they acquired wide receiver, Emmanuel Sanders.

Conway points out that trade especially is a painful one for the 49ers when it comes to the draft because Sanders is moving on via free agency. They are essentially short three players heading into this week.

Lynch talked about the 49ers’ viewpoint with the upcoming draft and their lack of picks saying, “you’re either getting better or getting worse. We’re into getting better. It becomes trickier with less draft equity and things of that nature, but we’ve got a lot of good players that are part of us moving forward as well.”

Conway believes the team’s best bet for a steal at number 13 is for either quarterback Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa dropping out of the Top 10. That seems less likely with the news the New York Giants, who have the fourth overall pick has been doing quite a bit of due diligence into Herbert. It would seem either the Giants are considering another first-round quarterback selection or believe someone else is willing to trade up to get him.

On the other hand, the 49ers are said to be quite interested in any one of three receivers. At least one of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs or CeeDee Lamb should still be available at 13. That means the 49ers aren’t desperate to trade away their 13th pick but would be willing to if a team came calling with an offer they can’t say no to. More incentive to keep their middle-round selection is while one of the three receivers might be available at 13, they almost certainly wouldn’t be at 31.