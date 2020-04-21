Aisha Thalia Flaunts Spectacular Hourglass Figure In Minuscule Black Bikini

Aisha Thalia teased her 551,000-plus Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 21, with a new update that is sending thousands of hearts aflutter. The brunette bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a selfie of herself clad in a minuscule bikini that showed off her spectacular hourglass figure.

The photo showed Thalia in a spacious, well-lit room as she grouched down in front of a mirror. She positioned her phone in front of her body to snap the selfie. She didn’t say where or when the photo was taken.

Thalia sported an all black two-piece bathing suit. Its upper half consisted a triangle top with clear straps that created the illusion the triangles were floating over her body. The bodice was tiny, barely covering her chest and showing off her ample cleavage.

Thalia teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms that boasted the same transparent straps. The bands were pulled up high on the sides, marking the contrast between her large hips and itty-bitty midsection. The tag revealed the bikini was from TouchDolls.

Over the swimsuit, she wore a see-through, long-sleeved top that clasped above the chest, covering just the arms. Thalia accessorized. her look with a bright pink wide-brimmed hat and large gold hoop earrings.

In under an hour, the photo garnered more than 5,000 likes and upwards of 90 comments, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment Thalia’s figure and to express their admiration for her.

“God knows who he blesses with a bod like that, id go grocery shopping in that outfit! If id look like that. Snatched,” one user raved, trailing the words with a grinning face with sweat and a thumbs up emoji.

“You’re a magnificent woman,” replied another fan, following the message with a heavy heart exclamation mark emoji.

“You are something else,” a third user chimed in, including an exasperated face and a fire emoji at the end of the comment.

“Down to earth queen,” added another one, topping the reply with a yellow flower emoji.

Thalia has been stunning her fans with bikini photos this week. On Sunday, she posted another heart-racing number in which she rocked a mismatched two-piece that left little to the imagination, as The Inquisitr has noted. Her bikini top boasted a sporty cut with straps that went over her shoulders. It sat high on her torso, flaunting generous amounts of underboobs. She teamed it with a silver bottom with thin straps that highlighted her hips and slim waist.