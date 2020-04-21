Donald Trump Promises To Bail Out Floundering Oil Industry

President Donald Trump says that he has ordered his administration to take steps to rescue the oil industry in the United States. Oil companies have faced record losses after the coronavirus has slammed the industry.

“We will never let the great U.S. Oil & Gas Industry down. I have instructed the Secretary of Energy and Secretary of the Treasury to formulate a plan which will make funds available so that these very important companies and jobs will be secured long into the future!” he tweeted.

U.S. oil prices slumped into negative numbers on Monday, the first time this has ever happened in history. Since then, some oil companies have asked the White House for financial aid as foreign suppliers flood the market with cheap oil.

Earlier this year, both Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to cut production on millions of barrels of oil, but it appears to have not been enough to ease the damage in the U.S. Typically, oil is bought up by airlines and refineries, but as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the global economy, oil purchases are down as storage facilities reach capacity.

The global demand for oil has dropped by 25 to 30 million barrels per day and is being delivered and stored far faster than it can be used.

While Trump’s power to ease the oil industry’s woes is limited, he has attempted to push the government to buy up oil as a way to bolster oil companies.

“This is a great time to buy oil. We’d get it for the right price,” Trump said. according to NBC News. “Nobody’s ever heard of negative oil before.”

The U.S. could store the purchased oil as part of the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve. However, Congress didn’t set aside $3 billion to purchase oil in the recent stimulus package, so the plan was suspended.

Lawmakers are currently working on a deal to create another stimulus measure to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, Congress is working out the details on a $500 billion package that would add funding to the emergency small business lending program, which rapidly ran out of money amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The deal has been held up as Democrats fight for funding for hospitals and other front-line workers, while Republicans say they want to focus on helping small businesses right now. Reports suggest that Trump has been supporting the Democrat version of the bill.

The program has been criticized in recent days for lacking provisions to prevent large companies from taking advantage of the funding. For instance, Shake Shack recently agreed to return $10 million in stimulus money after facing backlash.