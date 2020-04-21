Kindly Myers Sizzles In Skimpy Red Lingerie In Hot New Instagram Post

Kindly Myers has shared a number of racy snaps to her Instagram page recently, a trend she continued in her most recent share. The American model took to her account on Tuesday to tantalize her 1.9 million followers with yet another skin-baring snap that surely got a few pulses racing.

Kindly wore nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie in the hot new addition to her feed, which was snapped outside in an empty field on a cloudless day. The risque look was in a bold red color that popped against the blond bombshell’s tan and boasted a revealing design that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Instagram sensation sizzled in a halter-style bra with mesh straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a high neckline and wide armholes that teased her audience with a glimpse of sideboob, while a revealing cutout fell over her decolletage to expose even more skin. Her voluptuous assets were enhanced by a set of underwire-style cups, which were covered in a sexy lace material that gave the piece a unique contrast in textures.

Kindly also wore a pair of matching red panties that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. She stood in profile to the camera, revealing the number’s high-cut and cheeky design that offered a good look at her sculpted legs and booty. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

A pair of gold aviator sunglasses with polarized red lenses were the only accessory added to Kindly’s barely-there ensemble. She used one hand to lift them up to her forehead, allowing her to gaze directly at the camera as the photo was snapped. She gathered a handful of her platinum tresses in the other hand, which cascaded behind her back in loose waves. The model completed her look with a gorgeous application of makeup that included a nude lipstick, red blush, and thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media star’s latest upload with love. It has racked up over 4,600 likes in less than one hour of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of compliments for her stunning display.

“Just wonderful and beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Love the red on you,” said another fan.

“You’re seriously too cute,” a third follower remarked.

“Incredible as always,” commented a fourth admirer.

Lingerie seems to be Kindly’s ensemble of choice lately, much to the delight of her fans. She recently shared another photo that captured her sitting in bed in a frilly bra-and-panties combo that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves. That look also fared well with fans, who have awarded the snap more than 28,000 likes and 552 comments to date.