Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Suffer Major Drop In Popularity In Stinging New Poll

A new poll conducted by Newsweek has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a major drop in popularity in recent weeks.

The online poll asked 1,500 British subjects how their views on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had changed in light of the coronavirus pandemic and has a 2.53 percent margin of error. It should be noted that the poll was conducted before video emerged of the duke and duchess delivering groceries on behalf of Project Angel Food.

Nevertheless, the results were not positive for the Sussex pair. One question asked if respondents had a more positive or more negative new of Meghan since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty-six percent claimed that their view was more negative, while only 20 percent said more positive.

Answers were similar when asked the same question about Prince Harry. Thirty-three percent claimed they now had a worse view of the redheaded prince, while 19 percent claimed it was more positive.

Though Harry and Meghan have stepped down from official royal duties for the next year, it appears that a majority of respondents hoped that the move would remain official.

Fifty-four percent said that the pair should not be allowed to be working royals again, while 28 percent disagreed. Eighteen percent said they “did not know” whether they wanted Harry and Meghan to return.

Niklas Halle'n / Getty Images

Many royal watchers believe that the couple are facing the drop in popularity due to the belief that Prince Harry and his former Suits actress wife had “abandoned” the country during a major crisis.

“Could Harry and Meghan pick a worse time to quit the British royals?” claimed media correspondent Neil Sean (via Fox News).

“While Prince William is busy doing his royal duty with various video link-ups and representing the Queen on the world’s stage, many people in the U.K. are asking why in a time of crisis has Harry abandoned all who have helped shape him and, more importantly, supported him throughout his life — not to mention the British taxpayers who have also provided such a lifestyle,” he added.

In contrast to Harry and Meghan, other members of the royal family have seen an uptick in approval ratings since the pandemic.

Prince William and Kate Middleton saw their positive image increase by 33 percent and 29 percent, respectively. The two have done a number of Zoom engagements during the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, 35 percent of respondents claimed their view of Queen Elizabeth II had improved.

Meanwhile, more potential drama awaits the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as their lawsuit against Associated Newspapers commences this Friday. Documents that revealed text messages between Meghan Markle’s father and the pair have recently been released in a prelude to the trial.