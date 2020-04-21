Donald Trump Inaccurately Claims He Hasn’t Left The White House ‘In Months’

A White House reporter corrected the president's misstatement.

President Donald Trump continued his daily coronavirus task force press briefings on Monday, April 20. While the president broached a plethora of subjects — from partisanship regarding testing to travel restrictions and a trade deficit with China — it was his response to one reporter’s question that seemed to get him the most attention, reports People.

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor started her exchange with the president by asking if he thinks his own personal response to the coronavirus pandemic reflects the seriousness with which he is taking this health crisis. For example, even after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued guidelines for all Americans to wear masks when out in public, Trump stated he would not be complying with those guidelines.

The president answered Alcindor’s question by saying he has saved “tens of thousands of lives” by putting travel restrictions in place as early as February. The reporter then countered that point, stating Trump was holding rallies well into March, to which he replied he hadn’t left the White House in months.

“I don’t know about rallies. I really don’t know about rallies,” Trump interrupted Alcindor’s question. “I know one thing: I haven’t left the White House in months, except for a brief moment to give a wonderful ship, the [USNS] Comfort–”

At this point, she interrupted him herself, reminding the president that he held a rally in March.

“I don’t know. Did I hold a rally? I’m sorry, I hold a rally. Did I hold a rally?” he replied.

The exchange ended with Trump stating he held a rally in January, when there were “no cases and no deaths” due to the COVID-19 virus.

WATCH: @Yamiche asked President Trump why he held a campaign rally in March as the coronavirus pandemic intensified if, as he says, he "acted very early" to combat virus. "Did I hold a rally? I'm sorry I hold a rally." pic.twitter.com/4Vn3uzRTrx — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) April 21, 2020

According to CNN‘s fact checking report, Alcindor was correct in her assertion that the president held a rally in March. Trump held five campaign rallies in February and one on March 2. However, he left the White House for many other occasions than just rallies that month.

As CNN reported, Trump continued to travel throughout March, heading to the CDC on March 6 after stopping by Tennessee to meet with victims of a natural disaster. He then spent the weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. He also visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington, D.C. on March 19 and sent off the Comfort from Virginia on March 28.

The exchange between Alcindor and Trump comes as people are increasingly questioning the administration’s response to the coronavirus and wondering if their hesitancy to take action contributed to an increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths. As People reports, at a rally in February, the president stated the worry about the pandemic was just a “Democratic ‘hoax’ designed to damage his presidency.”

He has also taken to shifting blame to many others aside from his own administration. He recently stated the United States was going to cut funding to the World Health Organization due to their poor response to the pandemic. Additionally, following his exchange with Alcindor, he shifted attention to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, pointing to her holding a “street fair” in San Francisco around the same time he held his rally.