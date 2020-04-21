Brooklyn Millard Poses In A Mismatched Bikini At The Beach While Celebrating Her Birthday

Brooklyn Millard looked stunning for her latest Instagram bathing suit post on Tuesday morning. The model flashed her curves while celebrating her birthday.

In the sexy pic, Brooklyn looked smoking hot as she donned a mismatched bikini. The pink top boasted thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, and gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage.

The white bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips, while showcasing her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs. Her lean legs could also be seen in the snap. She accessorized the look with a dainty chain around her neck and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Brooke posed in front of a gorgeous ocean scene with one hand reached out next to her and the other grabbing at her hair. She pushed her hip to the side and wore a huge smile on her face.

Brooklyn wore her long blond hair in loose strands, which she pulled up on top of her hair using her hand. The locks brushed over her shoulder in cascading waves.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. The application consisted of thick, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She added sculpted brows for even more definition.

She accentuated her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She completed the look with nude lips.

Many of Brooklyn’s 632,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the post. The photo earned more than 4,300 likes within the first 15 minutes after it was published to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section, leaving nearly 200 messages.

“Happy Birthday Brooke hope you have a great day as awesome, amazing & perfect as you are” one follower remarked.

“Happy Birthday, Beautiful Brooke! Enjoy your special day!” another stated.

“Hope it’s a Super HOT Birthday,” a third social media user wrote.

“Happy Birthday Brooke!!! Another trip around the sun!! Hope your day filled with tons of laughs & smiles!!!” a fourth comment read.

Brook appears to have no qualms about putting her beach body on full display in her online photos. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, as well as skimpy lingerie and skintight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooklyn most recently gave her fans a thrill when she rocked a neon pink thong bikini by the pool. To date, that racy video has been viewed more than 94,000 times, and racked up over 740 comments.