Here’s Why Netflix’s ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Could Be The New ‘Love Island’

Netflix’s show Too Hot to Handle may be the newer, steamier version of Love Island.

The reality series centers around singles who move to a resort on an island to find true love. If they win, the couples are awarded a $100,000 prize. The concept is extremely similar to the British dating reality series, Love Island, which aired in 2015. Recently, a U.S. version began airing in July 2019 amidst the popularity of the original U.K. show.

Fans of the series will notice that Too Hot to Handle has one key difference — the contestants are not allowed to have any form of sexual contact with one another. Kissing, hugging and other sexual activities would lead to a decrease in the prize money, according to a report from Glamour.

According to the report, the show’s format will be familiar to any die-hard reality dating show fanatics. Key points include exquisite mansions, impromptu dates and the introduction of new castmates randomly throughout the season.

The difference between the two shows are the motives behind each of these rules that have been implemented. Everything that is introduced by the producers on Too Hot to Handle seems orchestrated to tempt contestants to break the no-hookup rule.

The contestants are always in an intimate setting, such as being together by a pool or sleeping in the same room in single beds. Plus, the castmates are almost always in their bathing suits on the beach.

While new contestants were introduced to break up current couples on Love Island, Too Hot to Handle brings in couples in order to tempt the contestants to hook up with the newcomers.

Another key difference is that the host for the new show isn’t human, according to Thrillist. The contestants are guided by an AI machine named Lana, which supposedly collects information and will ultimately decide which couples end up with the prize money. The contestants will also receive a bracelet that will light up green, giving them permission to hook up depending on when Lana allows them to do so.

The show’s premise may sound similar to popular reality dating series such as Bachelor in Paradise and Netflix’s other hot show, Love Is Blind. Both follow the concept of finding love on deserted islands.

Love Is Blind also centers around the idea that true love shouldn’t be based on physicality, and the contestants on that show had to choose their partner before actually seeing them in person.