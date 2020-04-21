Calls To Poison Control Centers Spike Due To Americans’ Overzealous Use Of Cleaning Supplies During Coronaviru

Calls are up 20 percent from this time last year.

Americans have been so fastidious about cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic that some have managed to get themselves sick to the point that they felt the need to call a poison control center, Slate reports.

Compared to the period of January, February, and March of 2019, calls to poison control centers are up by 20 percent for the same period this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). What’s more, a particularly-significant spike in such calls occurred during the first week of March, back when the gravity and severity of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States was just beginning to be understood.

There are several reasons why the misuse/overuse of cleaning supplies during the pandemic could be causing an increase in accidental poisonings.

For example, in some cases, people may be having difficulty buying certain cleaning supplies, and may be attempting to make their own. This can lead to mixing of chemicals, which can have disastrous results. For example, mixing bleach with ammonia and/or acids or other cleaners can produce a toxic gas.

Similarly, some Americans have somehow gotten their hands on industrial bleaches that are meant to first be diluted in water before use, and have improperly diluted the product and have gotten ill. In other cases, people used bleach or bleach-containing products in poorly-ventilated rooms, causing respiratory distress.

George Frey / Getty Images

Other Americans have bought into the false fear that their groceries may have gotten contaminated and have tried to perform an at-home sterilization process, to disastrous result. One woman, for example, soaked her produce in a mixture of vinegar, water, and 10 percent bleach solution, then later developed respiratory problems and had to be treated at the emergency room.

The CDC notes that there is no need to disinfect groceries, and in the cases of fresh produce, simply washing them with soap and water will do.

Another problem is that the coronavirus pandemic has given children more opportunity to get into things they shouldn’t be around. Due to schools being closed, kids are spending more time at home, and often those kids may not be properly supervised, due to their parents having to work.

Complicating the matter is the fact that some Americans, when told by a poison control center to go to the emergency room, have ignored that advice and stayed home, preferring instead to leave health-care resources available to coronavirus patients.

Dr. Joshua King of the Maryland Poison Control Center says that there’s no need to disinfect household surfaces with chemical cleaners. Soap and water will work just as well, he says.