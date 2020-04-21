Tahlia Skaines Slays In A Skimpy Strapless White Bikini: ‘Sunbaking In The Living Room’

Tahlia Skaines looked stunning in a tiny bathing suit for her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday. She flashed her curves while revealing that she likes to tan herself from the comfort of her own living room these days.

In the sexy snap, Tahlia was scantily clad in a tiny white bikini. The strapless top boasted a knot detail in the front and showcased her toned arms, shoulders, and abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and killer legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with dangling gold earrings.

Tahlia posed in front of her couch, with her arms by her sides. She looked down at her bikini bottoms while pulling a strap away from her hip.

Tahlia had her long, blond hair parted in the center and pulled back into a messy bun. She left her bangs loose to frame her face.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the post. The application consisted of thick mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eyeshadow and darkened brows. She complemented her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and highlighter on her forehead and chin. The look was completed with nude-colored lips.

Many of Tahlia’s 515,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first five hours after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 140 messages for the model.

“You kill me woman,” one follower wrote.

“Wasn’t ready for this,” another admirer stated.

“Magic picture sensational bikini,” a third social media user remarked.

“Oh wow. I’m at a loss for words right now. You’re beauty is so great that is burns brighter than the sun. You’re just so stunning. Most beautiful girl in the whole world,” a fourth person commented.

Tahlia is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves for her fans in her racy Instagram posts. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, scanty lingerie, and sexy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently grabbed her followers’ attention when she posed in a stunning bright red one-piece that had fans comparing her to Pamela Anderson and other Baywatch babes. That post also proved to be a popular one, and to date, it has racked up more than 17,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.