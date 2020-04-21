Lauren Dascalo Shows Off Ripped Abs & Round Booty In Cut-Out Bodysuit On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo started her week off on a colorful note on Instagram. On Monday, the model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a bright orange, pink, and yellow tie-dyed bodysuit. The one-piece featured some large cut-outs that left very little to the imagination and put Lauren’s toned abs and booty on display.

The photos showed Lauren standing outside in front of a tall, gray fence with vines growing over the top. Behind the fence, a cluster of green trees could be seen. Natural light shined down on Lauren from off-camera and washed over her skin, causing her tan to glow. She stood out against her dark background in her vivid outfit.

The top half of Lauren’s bodysuit was cut in a cropped, short-sleeved T-shirt style with thick, black stripes and silver hoops on the sleeves. The fabric cut off at her chest, revealing that Lauren did not wear a bra with the outfit. A bit of underboob was on display via the oval-shaped cut-out, which ran from her chest to her hips. The back featured an open concept, as well, revealing Lauren’s muscles.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was also fully exposed in the one-piece. Thin strips fabric connected to the oval at the smallest part of her waist and hugged her hourglass figure closely. The high cuts perfectly showcased the model’s pert derriere and shapely legs.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with a pair of small, silver stud earrings. She also rocked a subtle makeup look, including light contour, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink lipstick. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders and back in sleek, straight strands.

The first photo showed Lauren turned around, giving fans a view of her round booty. She arched her back and popped her hip out to really show off her curves. In the second shot, Lauren leaned back against the fence with her back arched once more, which caused the the top of her bodysuit to ride up. In the final shot, Lauren tugged at the straps of the cut-out and flexed her ab muscles as she smiled at the camera.

The post garnered more than 22,000 likes and just over 700 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Little blonde Cali girl,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“Incredibly gorgeous girl,” another user wrote.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post last week, the model showed off even more skin in a corset bodysuit, which her followers loved.