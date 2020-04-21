Meg Kylie Flashes Her Perky Booty In Sexy Thong Bikini

Meg Kylie gave her 808,000 Instagram followers something to talk about with her newest photo. The latest share, which was posted today, featured the Australian model wearing a thong bikini while striking a sultry pose that flaunted her pert derrière and toned legs.

In the new addition to her feed, Meg could be seen indoors, inside her home in Australia. She stood in front of a full-body mirror in her dining area and posed with her backside facing the camera, making her round booty the main focus of the shot. Her phone covered most of her face, and her angle showed a glimpse of her sideboob as well, which delighted some of her fans. The warm afternoon sunshine filled the room and illuminated her flawlessly bronzed skin.

The 23-year-old model rocked a lime green two-piece swimsuit from an unknown band. From what was visible, the bikini top boasted classic triangle-style cups that were two sizes smaller than her actual bust size, making her spill out from the sides and bottom of the garment. As a result, her underboob was seen.

The swimwear had thin straps that went over her neck and wrapped around her back. She wore a skimpy thong that clung to her slender waist, highlighting her curvy hips, and seemingly featuring high-cut legs that helped make her toned legs look longer.

Meg kept her brunette tresses down and styled in loose waves that hung down her back. She sported a blue cap and a ring as her only jewelry. As her face was blocked from view, it was unknown whether she wore makeup or not.

With the lockdown period in mind, she asked her followers “how” they are feeling in the caption of the post. As a popular influencer, her fans were eager to know about the brand of her bikini. Some of them asked her in the comments, but unfortunately, she didn’t disclose any information.

The latest share earned more than 29,600 likes and over 300 comments within 15 hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing platform. Many of her online admirers went to the comments section and dropped compliments, with most of them telling her how sexy she looked. Other fans raved about her ample assets.

“Hottest Yankees fan ever. I’m doing okay, I hope you are also,” one of her fans commented on the post, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look stunning. I love the sight! I’m doing better now, thanks for asking,” wrote another follower.

“You are so hot!” said a third Instagram admirer.