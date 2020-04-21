Herschel Walker Believes His Stats Are Good Enough To Get Him Into The Hall Of Fame

Count Herschel Walker chief among those who believe the former Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings running back should be in the NFL Hall of Fame. Walker recently gave an interview to the Pioneer Press and said his statistics prove he belongs to be enshrined among the greats. The running back also admitted he understands to some degree why, despite being eligible for the vote since 2003, he’s never really sniffed getting in.

Walker talked about the fact that he knows there were some seasons during his career where his performance didn’t have numbers popping off the page. After starting his career, he was traded to the Vikings in a blockbuster deal in 1989 and he played two more seasons in the Twin Cities.

Over the course of his career, Walker wasn’t somebody that ever really put up huge numbers on the ground in the NFL. It was more that he was able to put up very solid numbers all around. He could not only carry the ball, but also catch it and was a special teams standout. He finished his NFL career with 8,225 rushing yards and 4,859 receiving yards. He added another 5,084 kickoff return yards.

As Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk points out, there are only two running backs who have been enshrined in Canton that had less rushing yards than Walker. Those are Terrell Davis and Larry Csonka. On the other hand, Walker’s total yards from scrimmage puts him 12th all-time in the NFL. When he retired, he was second in that mark only to Walter Payton.

“Let’s just forget about my USFL days,” Walker told the Pioneer Press. “Look at my stats in the NFL. Look at my combined yards. Plus, I had 500 some catches (512). Those stats are good enough to be in the Hall of Fame. That’s what people need to look at when they start talking about numbers and all that.”

Williams added the Hall of Fame is the Pro Football Hall of Fame, not the National Football League Hall of Fame. In other words, voters who determine who gets enshrined shouldn’t necessarily be counting out what he did in the USFL.

He went to the short-lived competitor to the NFL out of college and did put up some eye-popping numbers there. He ran for 5,562 yards with the New Jersey Generals and those stats would give him 13,787 rushing yards in all of pro football. That number would have him sixth among rushers. In other words, Williams said, Walker has a case for the Hall, but it’s not a case other running backs couldn’t make just as well.