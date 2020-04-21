Jim Edmonds And New Girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor Are ‘In Love’ After Meghan Slams Her As ‘Low-Hanging Fru’

Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor have reportedly shacked up together in St. Louis.

Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor’s relationship is reportedly heating up as they remained quarantined together at the former MLB star’s St. Louis home.

According to a report from In Touch Weekly magazine on April 20, Jim, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County alongside his now-estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, has been “moving really fast” with Kortnie for months and has reportedly decided to move her into his mansion.

“Jim and Kortnie are serious,” a source close to Jim and Kortnie shared. “She’s living with him in St. Louis, [Missouri].”

The insider went on to say that Jim and Kortnie are “together 24/7” and “in love” before noting that Jim has been basically “obsessed” with Kortnie since the very start of their relationship. Meanwhile, now that they are months in, Jim is reportedly blown away by how well things have been going with Kortnie.

“To be honest, Jim wasn’t sure it was going to work out this well, but he and Kortnie are a good match. They have a lot in common, they laugh, they work out together and she gets along with his older kids. Right now, everything seems to be perfect,” the insider explained.

Jim and Kortnie were initially linked to one another in January, just months after Jim filed documents to end his marriage to Meghan after five years and three kids, including their three-year-old daughter, Aspen, and their one-year-old twins, Hayes and Hart, and around the same time, Meghan blasted Kortnie on her podcast series, Intimate Knowledge, which she hosts with actress Brooke Burke and intimacy coach Lila Darville.

During the podcast, Meghan wondered why Jim had to go back to the “low-hanging fruit” that she and her former partner once had a threesome with and accused Jim of acting disrespectfully towards their marriage and failing to provide her with the money she needed for their kids.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan confirmed on her Instagram Stories in March that the three children she and Jim share would be staying with her at her rental home in California, where she’s lived for the past several months, due to the ongoing quarantines around the country and the recommendation of their pediatrician.

“We have decided that our kids are going to stay where they were when this whole ‘safer at home’ started and it was with me, so they are going to stay with me until this passes,” she explained.