‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope & Steve Comfort Each Other

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 21, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of bad feeling going around Salem as heartbreak sets in and confrontations get heated.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) reunite to comfort each other during a difficult time.

The pair had been spending a lot of time together when they were brainwashed to believe that the were Princess Gina and Stefano DiMera. However, neither of them remember that.

Hope knows that she’s done some terrible things over the past year, which includes trying to kill Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), causing problems in John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) marriage, and more.

Meanwhile, Steve was recently informed that he kidnapped Marlena and even tried to kill John, as well as the love of his life Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

Both Hope and Steve have been feeling really about about themselves and the things that they did while brainwashed, and it seems that they’re the only ones who can fully understand each other’s pain.

On Tuesday, they’ll get together to talk things out and be a shoulder to lean on for the other person. During this talk, Hope will likely learn that Steve has let go of Kayla and pushed her to be with Justin, revealing that he no loner wants to fight for their relationship.

Steve thinks that he’s doing what is best for Kayla. However, Kayla has other ideas. She’ll have a heart to heart with Justin during the episode about their future.

Although Steve has broken things off, that doesn’t mean that Kayla will immediately run back to Justin. She may decide that she doesn’t want to be in any relationship while her heart is so conflicted.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will have yet another run in with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). The pair used to be close but now have so much bad blood between them both personally and professionally.

In addition, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will apply for a brand new job. She’ll want to work with mayor Abe Carver.

Days of Our Lives fans know that she’s been dumped from both Titan and DiMera Enterprises, and has lost her job with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) at the Brady Pub due to her recently partnership with Stefano. Working with Abe may be her last chance to save her career.