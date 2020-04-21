Devon Windsor Flashes Her Curves In A Strapless Black One-Piece Swimsuit

Devon Windsor gave her two million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sneak peek at her swimsuit brand’s upcoming 2020 collection.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Monday evening to share a first look at the new additions to her Devon Windsor Swimwear line. The sizzling post included a single photo of the 26-year-old lounging outside on top of a white platform that rested over a luxurious pool. She stretched her legs out in front of her and propped herself up on her elbows while leaning slightly back and gazing at the camera with an intense stare. A carafe of lemon water and a small cup sat next to her, readily available to quench any potential thirst the model incurred as she basked underneath the golden sun.

Devon debuted her brand’s “Kylie Full Piece” in the steamy shot — a sexy one-piece in a black, textured material. The garment had a strapless design that showcased the model’s toned arms and shoulders. A set of lapels drew further attention to her bare decolletage, while a small cut right in the middle of its cups offered a teasing glimpse of cleavage.

Devon’s swimsuit appeared to provide full coverage of her backside and hips, though it still allowed her to show off her long, lean legs in their entirety. It also featured a unique belt detail with a silver buckle that wrapped high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and slender frame.

The blond bombshell also wore the swimsuit’s matching headband in the snap. The accessory kept Devon’s platinum tresses from falling in front of her face, which was completely free of makeup, giving her followers a breathtaking look at her natural beauty. She also added a dainty pair of earrings and a set of bangle bracelets that gave her look the perfect amount of bling.

Judging by their reactions to the post, Devon’s fans certainly seem excited for her swimwear line’s upcoming collection. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload not only to express their admiration for the piece debuted in the snap, but to share their excitement for what else is to come.

“Wow! Amazing!!!!” one person wrote.

“This fabric is SO GOOD,” said another fan.

“Gorgeous!!! Love this suit,” a third follower remarked.

“Oh my gosh!!! It looks amazing!!! I’m soooo excited for the headbands!!!! I love the style!!! You have the vest swimsuits and the best style!!!” gushed a fourth admirer.

The image has also racked up over 14,000 likes since going live.

Devon often takes to her Instagram account to show off pieces from her swimwear line. Another recent upload included a throwback photo that captured her riding a bike in a yellow, zebra-print bikini from the brand. That post proved popular as well, earning over 13,000 likes.her rocking a yellow, zebra-print bikini