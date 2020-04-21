Paulina Gretzky Floats On Animal-Print Pool Raft In Minuscule String Bikini

Paulina Gretzky doesn’t always share photos on social media, but when she does, the blond bombshell generates a ton of buzz. Before her April 19 upload, the model had been quiet on Instagram, posting her last photo back on March 2. A month and a half later, she was back at it again — this time in a skimpy bikini.

The sizzling new shot captured the girlfriend of Dustin Johnson floating around in a pool. The model was surrounded by glistening blue water on all sides while she rested on a donut pool float that boasted an animal print pattern. Gretzky did not add a geotag to her photo but shared that she was practicing social distancing on the float from online retailer FUNBOY, a company that is donating 20 percent of profits to pandemic charities. Her day at the pool called for sexy attire that included a shimmery bikini that did her flawless figure nothing but favors.

The model stunned in a minuscule suit that was black and shimmery, perfectly highlighting all of her killer curves. The set included a traditional triangle fit top that fell low on her chest, covering only what was necessary. The revealing design had a minimal fabric, offering generous glimpses of cleavage and sideboob. The strap on the bottom sat right below her bust, drawing further attention to her taut tummy.

Her bottoms were even more scandalous than the top of her pool-inspired look. The piece boasted the same shimmery black fabric and tiny string sides that sat high on her hip bones, accentuating her small waist and midsection. Thanks to the high-cut of the garment, her captivated audience was also treated to a view of her bronze legs.

The blonde bombshell wore a pair of chic black aviator sunglasses to shield herself from the sun that beat down on her golden figure. Gretzky, who recently stunned in a rhinestone gown, didn’t add any further accessories to her look. The 31-year-old wore her long, platinum blond locks down with a few natural curls that fell on the raft. She appeared to be wearing a small amount of glam with a little bit of blush on the rounds of her cheeks as well as shimmery highlighter above it. A nude lip rounded off the stunning application.

The post has been met with a ton of love so far, with over 36,000 likes and well over 200 comments.

“Gorgeous body and view,” one fan gushed, adding a kissy-face emoji to the end of their comment.

“If I have to be quarantined, can’t I at least be stuck with that,” a second fan joked.

“You look spectacular Paulina!!,” one more added.