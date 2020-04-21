Donald Trump Plans To Suspend Immigration Via Executive Order To Protect American Jobs In Light Of Pandemic

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter earlier today that he has decided to issue an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration in order to protect American jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

Details about the order, including when it would go into effect and how long it would last, have still not been released.

However, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did elaborate on the decision behind the move, claiming that the president was “protecting the health and economic well-being” of Americans during the “unprecedented times” of the coronavirus crisis (via NPR).

“As President Trump has said, ‘Decades of record immigration have produced lower wages and higher unemployment for our citizens, especially for African-American and Latino workers,'” McEnany added. “When Americans are looking to get back to work, action is necessary.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The announcement spurred a plethora of criticism from leading Democrats, who called the president’s move xenophobic.

“President Trump now seeks to distract us from his fumbled COVID-19 response by trying to put the blame on immigrants,” stated New York Rep. Jerry Nadler in a tweet.

Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, brother to former presidential candidate Julián Castro, lambasted the move as “authoritarian-like.”

This action is not only an attempt to divert attention away from Trump’s failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives, but an authoritarian-like move to take advantage of a crisis and advance his anti-immigrant agenda. We must come together to reject his division. https://t.co/wYEai4rYVY — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 21, 2020

Many other Twitter users also voiced their thoughts on the executive order, and “#Immigration” quickly began to trend on Tuesday morning.

Trump’s decision comes as the coronavirus pandemic has gravely impacted the economy, causing the loss of 22 million jobs, with more likely to come in the upcoming weeks. The country has not seen this jump in unemployment levels since the Great Depression.

The faltering economy has been a particular blow to Trump as he had touted its success as one of his main arguments for his reelection.

However, the economy is not the only staple of Trump’s platform. Immigration was also a major focus of Trump’s campaign in 2016. Some political experts even believe that his stance was one of the reasons he triumphed in a surprise upset against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to make its way across the country. Though many states have expressed the desire to loosen their lockdown measures — partially spurred by protests against the order — it seems as if the crisis will not be over soon. In fact, Kentucky just logged its highest day jump in infections following a number of anti-quarantine rallies.