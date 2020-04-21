‘Good Morning America’ Anchor Robin Roberts Shares A Thoughtful Tuesday Message

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts shared what she called a Thoughtful Tuesday message with her 668,000 Instagram followers. The beloved morning talk show superstar posted a video clip taken just before she hit the air at 7 a.m. for a remote broadcast of the news and entertainment series.

Robin appeared happy and content in the upload. She wore a robe over her clothes, and her hair and makeup application were camera-ready as she prepared to head downstairs, where she remotely broadcasts GMA from the home she shares with partner Amber Laign.

The newswoman has been working from her house in Connecticut since the coronavirus pandemic led to difficulties in traveling to the New York City studio where GMA tapes. Also telecommuting from home are Robin’s co-hosts, George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer. Remaining at the show’s New York studio are Michael Strahan and Amy Robach.

Beginning her chat with “good morning sunshine,” her usual Instagram video greeting to her followers, Robin asked if they were ready for today’s prayer. Robin regularly shares inspirational prayers and messages.

“This is a new day, quit living in what was and come over into what is. Right now there are new beginnings, remaining upset and offended about what happened yesterday doesn’t bring freedom. Living in regret about what you should have done or what could have been doesn’t do anything productive. It’s time to drop it and move forward. You may be a product of your past, but you don’t have to be a prisoner of your past,” she read as a way to inspire and motivate her followers to have a good day.

Robin then revealed that her mother, Lucimarian, used to say that people are not prisoners of their past but rather, pioneers of their exciting future.

The talk show host showed off a lovely necklace in the video, an accessory she said she ordered online from her sister Dorothy’s store in Mississippi, called Robin’s Nest in the Pass. The gorgeous bauble was silver with a stunning circular drop pendant.

She closed the video by telling her followers to have a blessed day.

Robin’s fans love the joy she brings to each and every day with her messages of hope and prayer. These are sorely needed by many Americans who face uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

The early-riser has likely been up for several hours at the time her videos are shot. Her weekday routine consists of prayers and meditation each morning, followed by deep breathing, reported The Cut. She also says a prayer of protection each day.