Lisa Lanceford Puts Tight Abs & Chiseled Quads On Display For New Full Body Workout

Lisa Lanceford took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, April 20, to post her latest workout video for her two million followers. The total body workout is designed to accommodate all fitness levels while providing an intense burn.

For the workout, the fitness model wears a black sports bra with a low rise and spaghetti straps. She pairs the top with super-short black shorts made of a spandex material that clings to her chiseled backside and upper thighs. The tiny shorts leave much of Lisa’s muscular legs exposed, revealing a full thigh tattoo on her right leg.

Lisa chooses to forgo shoes for the workout and opts for a pair of black socks. She wears her long, dark tresses up in a bun on top of her head and accessorizes with a black exercise watch.

The fitness trainer carries out the workout in what appears to be her backyard. Working out on the grass without an exercise mat, Lisa makes use of purple resistance bands for equipment. The workout includes five different exercises, each featured in a separate video clip on the post. The circuit is designed to be completed in several rounds with break times dependent on fitness ability.

The first exercise that Lisa demonstrates is the alternating lat raise to front raise. Using the purple resistance bands, Lisa raises her arms out to the side and front, alternating sides. The second exercise featured in the circuit is the alternating split jump with dead stop. Lisa bends one knee to the ground and then jumps up to switch legs, alternating sides.

In the third video, Lisa performs a series of spider man push-ups designed to work the core and shoulders. The following exercise is called forward bounding and involves jumping with the feet together in a forward direction. The final exercise in the circuit is the forearm to arm plank in which Lisa flaunts her upper arm and shoulder strength.

In the caption of the post, Lisa outlines each exercise and encourages her followers to complete three rounds of the circuit. She also adds adjustments based on beginner, intermediate, or advanced level.

The post earned over 20,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first 24 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the model’s followers left feedback on the video and compliments on her gym-honed figure.

“You look amazing!!!!!!!!! I want to look like this one day!!!!!,” one Instagram user commented.

“Inspiration at its finest!!,” a second social media user chimed in.