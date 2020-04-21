‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Blasts Her Famous Parents’ Generation: ‘They Really F*cked Us’

The 21-year-old daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman is 'annoyed' by the state of the planet.

Maya Hawke says her parents’ generation left hers with a mess. The 21-year-old Stranger Things star, who is the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, says her parents and their peers “f *c ked us” with their careless behavior decades ago.

In an interview with Nylon, Maya, who debuted her role as ice cream shop employee Robin on Stranger Things last season, revealed she was stunned when production for the fourth season of the Netflix hit suddenly closed shop in Atlanta last month. When the cast was sent home to quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maya chose to go to upstate New York near her divorced parents’ houses instead of back to her grown-up pad in Manhattan, where she would have been alone.

“I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person,” Maya said. “And this disease is like, ‘Ha ha ha, just kidding! You’re a kid, and you live with your parents.'”

Maya said trying to envision her future after COVID-19 seems impossible right now, and she revealed that she recently commiserated with a friend about how “annoyed” they are about the mess the older Gen Xers have left for them to clean up.

“They had it so easy,” Maya said of her parents’ generation. “They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics. We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs, and partying. But instead… We’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it’s just really irritating. They really f*cked us.”

When talking about how she’s dealing with the health pandemic and the close-quarters quarantining with her parents and siblings, Maya admitted she regularly talks to a therapist. She also said she has gone through all of the stages of anger when thinking about the life she had to put on hold. Maya said after getting angry, going into denial and then vowing to “fix” things, she’s now resigned to thinking that this is her “new forever.”

Despite her feelings about how previous generations ‘screwed” today’s 20-somethings with their irresponsible behavior, the actress and singer is close with her parents. She has even been passing the quarantine time with sing-alongs with her dad and younger siblings.

Maya told Nylon that the thought of being back on a TV or movie set feels like it’s a million years away. Indeed, production for Stranger Things is still indefinitely delayed, which means its long-awaited release date will be even further away.