Natasha Oakley Stuns In A Tiny, Animal-Print Bikini

Natasha Oakley is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, the Australian model and swimsuit designer took to her account to dazzle her 2.1 million followers with a trio of new photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The snaps were captured at Byron Bay in New South Wales, where the 29-year-old found a cluster of large rocks to pose on. She balanced on one side of her hips on the top of a boulder while stretching her long legs out to the side and gazing straight at the camera with an intense stare. A sea of tall, bright green plants made up the background of the images, giving them a slight jungle vibe.

Natasha herself also added to the jungle theme of the upload, as she was clad in a sexy, animal-print bikini that perfectly suited her toned physique. The two-piece was a new style from her own Monday Swimwear line in their best-selling “Jaguar” design– a gold and black leopard-print that popped against the model’s deep, allover tan.

Natasha rocked a sports bra-style top in the steamy snaps, which a tag on the first photo indicated was her brand’s “Jamaica” top. The piece boasted thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It also exposed an eyeful of cleavage thanks to its low, scoop neckline. Meanwhile, its band wrapped tight around the model’s rib cage, accentuating her slender frame.

The model also wore a pair of bikini bottoms in the same bold print that exposed even more of her incredible figure. The garment had a dangerously high-cut that allowed the blond bombshell to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. Its waistband sat high up on her waist, drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

No accessories were added to Natasha’s look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her flawless figure. Her platinum tresses were worn down and gathered over to one side of her shoulder in a messy fashion. She also sported a minimal amount of makeup that included a glossy lip, dark blush, and thick coat of mascara.

The triple Instagram update was quickly showered with love from Natasha’s army of fans. It has racked up over 5,000 likes after five hours of going live on the social media platform, as well as dozens of compliments.

“Looking absolutely fabulous!” one person wrote.

“Stunning,” said another fan.

“Love this look!” a third follower remarked.

Others simply flooded the comments section with emoji, with many choosing the heart-eyed and flame emoticons.

Natasha has been sharing a number looks from the new Monday Swimwear collection to her Instagram page. She recently uploaded a set of sultry black-and-white snaps that saw her rocking a strapless bikini from the brand. That post proved popular as well, earning over 15,000 likes and 117 comments to date.