Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Colorful Shorts And A Bold Bikini Top

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente flaunted her sculpted physique in a massive Instagram update, thrilling her 1.7 million Instagram followers. Within the post she also shared some moves in a booty workout with her fans, inspiring them to stay active during quarantine.

In the first slide of the post, Yaslen simply showcased her curves with a sexy photo. She tagged CLS Sportswear in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, suggesting that the bold bottoms she rocked came from the brand. She wore a pair of high-waisted shorts which featured a wide range of bright colors in an eye-catching pattern. The pattern drew even more attention to Yaslen’s incredible curves, and the high-waisted fit showcased her slim waist.

She paired the shorts with a neon pink string bikini top. Yaslen had her body turned away from the camera so that only a hint of side boob was visible, with no cleavage on display. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and some gray ankle weights. Yaslen had a black yoga mat stretched out in what appeared to be a parking lot. Her short blond locks were down in tousled waves, and she glanced over her shoulder at the camera for a seductive shot.

Yaslen used several of the structures around her throughout her workout, including a simple concrete pillar that she utilized as a way to brace herself while doing leg kick-backs. She took her followers through a series of moves using just the ankle weights and her own body weight. In the caption of the post, Yaslen encouraged her fans to check out the e-book she had put together that provided some ideas for effective home workouts.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling post packed with video clips, and it racked up over 33,500 likes within just 21 hours, including a like from buxom bombshell Hannah Palmer. The post also received 359 comments within the same time frame.

“These shorts give me life!!” one fan said, absolutely loving the bold bottoms Yaslen rocked in the post.

“Stealing these workouts!!! Kill it babe,” another follower said, and included a flame emoji in her comment.

“Yes!!! Trying out these home workouts today, love your ebook!” one follower added.

“Monday has never been so beautiful,” another fan commented.

Yaslen loves to give her fans fitness motivation by sharing workout videos on Instagram, and she rarely opts to wear a full activewear ensemble for the occasion. Instead, she often soaks up the sun in a bikini, working on her tan while also working on her fitness. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen shared a post in which she did several workout moves while rocking a skimpy pink thong bikini. She had a yoga mat stretched out poolside and made the most of the weather for her outdoor workout.