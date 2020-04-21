Yanet Garcia Flaunts Bodacious Backside In Scandalous Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia brought the heat to Instagram yesterday with an insanely sexy upload that saw her clad in a tiny thong swimsuit. The April 20 upload marked the second bikini-clad post in recent days, and Garcia captured her fans’ attention with the steamy shot.

The photo saw the model hanging out at the beach on a picture-perfect day. Garcia was surrounded by palm trees and a bright blue sky with only a few puffy white clouds overhead. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” did not reveal her exact location with a geotag, but her previous post was tagged in Malibu, California, where she has been spending a lot of time practicing social distancing. The model’s day at the beach called for proper attire in the form of a skimpy bikini.

The sexy piece appeared to be maroon in color with triangle cups that barely covered her chest, offering a generous view of sideboob. Its halter-style neck tied around the model’s back. The piece included another layer of coverage with a set of ties that sat behind her, drawing attention to her toned arms and sculpted back. Her shoulders glistened in the sun with beads of water, indicating that she may have just taken a dip in the ocean.

Garcia’s bottoms were even sexier, and they did a better job showing than they did covering. The thin fabric on the sides sat tight on her hips, drawing attention to her muscular thighs and pert derriere. The front of the garment was not visible, but its back didn’t leave much to the imagination with Garcia’s bubbly booty appearing at the center of the sizzling shot.

The brunette beauty, who recently sizzled in a maroon workout set, looked to have just taken a dip in the water, wearing her long, dark curls down and wet. Most of her tresses fell down to the middle of her back. She opted to keep her jewelry to a minimum, wearing only a small bracelet on her left wrist.

The photo has garnered a ton of attention from the model’s fans with over 556,000 likes in addition to well over 3,000 comments in only a few short hours. Most of the comments were written in Spanish and the other half in English. Meanwhile, a few more social media users couldn’t find the right words and commented with emoji instead.

“What a beautiful picture,” one fan gushed alongside a heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Hooray for that hiney,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Wow, you are so incredibly beautiful,” a third social media user gushed alongside several flame emoji.