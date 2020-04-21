Kayla Itsines Shows Off Sculpted Figure In Innovative Home Workout

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines is getting creative with her home workouts, which she demonstrated in her most recent post to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, April 21. The workout utilizes a chair to amp up the intensity of the exercises.

For the workout, Kayla wears a light blue sports bra with an open space on the upper back that shows off plenty of skin. Her sculpted arms are left exposed while viewers get a nearly unobstructed view of her taut abdomen. The trainer adds a pair of lime-green gym shorts to her bottom half, which leave her long, lean legs on display.

Kayla completes the outfit with white sneakers and a silver exercise watch. She wears her long, straight brunette tresses in a high ponytail that trails down her back and off to her shoulders as she works out. The fitness trainer adds a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to finish off the look.

The post consists of one video, which contains the entire chair exercise circuit. Kayla works out in her living room and places the white dining room chair on a black exercise mat. The workout consists of six different exercises that target various parts of the body, including the arms, core, and legs.

The video starts off with Kayla demonstrating reverse lunge and knee-ups. She steps up on the chair with one foot and then steps back into a lunge, alternating legs. The next exercise in the set is the incline push-up, performed with both hands placed on the seat of the chair. Kayla moves into raised leg sit-ups and twists next, showing off her tight core as she stretches each arm out to the opposite foot.

The fourth exercise in the circuit is the step-up. Kayla steps both feet up to the seat of the chair and then steps back down, completing the move various times. The next exercise is the tricep dip, a classic move that works the back of the arms. The final exercise in the video is the bent leg to 45-degree raise, which Kayla carries out with her back on the floor.

In the caption of the post, Kayla tells her 12.4 million followers that there are many ways to use the simple household item to get the most out of their workout. She provides a list of the exercises demonstrated in the video and adds the number of reps her trainees should do of each. Kayla encourages her followers to complete three rounds of the circuit.