Linebacker Patrick Hisatake Names Nebraska Football Among His Top Teams

Another day and another prospect naming the Nebraska football team among their top teams. Patrick Hisatake took to Twitter over the weekend to announce his Top 10 teams. With that Top 10 announced, the Huskers have quite a few blue-chip programs they need to overcome.

Alongside Nebraska, Hisatake is still leaning towards, Michigan, Maryland, UCF, Boise State, Utah, UCLA, Kansas, Cal, and Arizona State. One thing to take away from his list is that the area of the country isn’t all that important to the linebacker.

As has been the case with some of the other recruits who have announced their top teams in the last few days, Hisatake isn’t saying there won’t be a chance for any other schools to get in the mix at some point, but the Cornhuskers are among the schools he’s focusing on right now.

247Sports has the Hawaii native, now located in Oregon, as a 3-star prospect though he hasn’t gone through the site’s composite ratings just yet. He’s considered the 51st best linebacker in the class of 2021 and the fifth-best player in the state of Oregon in the class.

Recently, he talked to 247Sports about his feelings surrounding the teams that made the cut. While the region of the country a school comes from doesn’t necessarily dictate where Hisatake is going to go, he does have a good relationship with several of the West Coast schools.

God is great

Top 10

(Recruitment Still Open)@benzcrv pic.twitter.com/rf5wRjjcFQ — ‘21 Patrick Hisatake (@knkzz_) April 18, 2020

When talking about Boise State he mentioned he loves the relationship he’s managed to build up with the coaching staff there. He also said he loves the Broncos’ defensive scheme.

Arizona State stands out because they were the first Pac 12 school to come calling and he thinks the program has “something special” going on in Tempe. Nebraska has plenty of competition when it comes to their own conference.

Hisatake mentioned Maryland specifically as the first Power 5 school to come calling. The linebacker said the Terapins were one of the first staffs to really see his potential and what he could become.

As for the Huskers, the linebacker said Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is keeping in contact with him on a near-daily basis. The Huskers have long leaned on their fans and the loyalty there and it appears to have made an impact no Hisatake. He mentioned the fanbase is “unreal.” Perhaps even better for Cornhusker fans to hear is that the linebacker believes the school’s facilities are among the best in the country.

The next step for Nebraska and the other schools in on Hisatake is going to be attempting to get him to come see the campus in person. When that can happen is dictated by when the NCAA lifts its restriction on in-person contacts.