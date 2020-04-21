Samantha Rayner Exudes ‘Angel Energy’ On The Beach In A Strapless White Bikini

Samantha Rayner continued to stun her 695,000 Instagram followers today when she shared another skin-baring photo that added some serious heat to her page.

Tuesday’s addition to the brunette beauty’s feed was captured on the beach in Sydney, Australia. Samantha was snapped sitting in the soft sand and gazing straight at the camera as she gentle ocean breeze blew through her hair. A gorgeous view of the calm waves flowing into the shore made up part of the background to the photo, but it was the Aussie model herself that truly captivated her followers by rocking a skimpy bikini that exuded serious “angel energy.”

Samantha sizzled in a tiny white bikini from Oh Polly Swim that popped against her gorgeous, allover glow. The set included a strapless, bandeau-style top that wrapped tight around chest, accentuating her slender frame. The model’s voluptuous assets threatened to spill out of the swimsuit’s daringly low-cut neckline, however, a tight knot in the middle of her bust kept them securely in place for the time. An eyeful of underboob was also exposed thanks to the garment’s itty-bitty cups.

The matching bottoms of the set boasted a design that was equally-as risque. It boasted a high-cut style that showcased Samantha’s killer curves and toned legs that were covered in a layer of sand. The piece also featured a curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Samantha kept her look simple, accessorizing only with a pair of stud earrings and a diamond navel ring. Her long locks were worn down and cascaded behind her toned shoulders, and she wore a full face of makeup for her day by the water. The application included a nude lipstick, dusting of red blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The bikini-clad new addition to the star’s page quickly proved popular with her fans. It has earned nearly 23,000 likes after just four hours of going live to Samantha’s Instagram page, as well as dozens of compliments for her stunning display.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and stunning as always,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Samantha had a “perfect body.”

“Wow you are glowing,” a third follower remarked.

“Literal angel,” commented a fourth admirer.

Samantha’s followers never seem to get tired of seeing her show off her flawless figure in a bikini. Yesterday, the model shared another post that captured her lounging outside in an asymmetrical black two-piece. That look proved extremely popular as well, racking up more than 28,000 likes and 304 comments since going live.