Johnny Depp Shows Off Tattoos & Eclectic Style In New Instagram Post

Johnny Depp showed off his many tattoos and his eclectic style in a new Instagram pic, the fourth share from the actor since he joined the social media site on April 17. The photo also showed off a personal area in the actor’s home, with one very special wall feature.

For the shot, Johnny stood in his home studio. The actor held the famous guitar, “Greeny,” a 1959 Les Paul, which was played for many years by Peter Green of the band Fleetwood Mac.

He was dressed in his usual eclectic best. He wore a striped, oversized newsboy cap atop his dark hair and dark sunglasses adorned his face. He coordinated a black-and-white striped t-shirt with jeans that appeared to have been stained by paint.

The three-time Academy Award nominee accessorized with layers of silver necklaces, dangling earrings, and lots of heavy silver bracelets and rings to finish his look. A multitude of tattoos adorned both his arms.

The area where the photo was taken is special to the actor. He was photographed in “the Studio,” where it seems he spends time playing instruments and working on his music when not preparing for a role. Johnny plays in the band Hollywood Vampires along with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry. The band’s name is a homage to a celebrity drinking club formed by Alice Cooper in the 1970s, which included members such as John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Keith Moon, and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees.

A stunning portrait Johnny painted of his late dog Mooh could be seen on the wall next to him.

The actor has given fans a more intimate look at his life since joining Instagram and they are thrilled to get a chance to know him better outside of the stable of offbeat characters he portrays on-screen. He has played such iconic roles as Captain Jack Sparrow of the Pirates of the Caribbean series of films, Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, The Mad Hatter in Alice and Wonderland, Edward Scissorhands in the film of the same name, and Raoul Duke in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

“Did anyone else read this in his voice? I love the way he talks lmaoooooo,” one follower wrote.

“Love hearing these little insights.. thanks Johnny… our dogs leave paw prints on our hearts forever,” remarked a second fan.

“What a sweet photo! Johnny you are soooooo cute. Stay happy, and keep it in mind that we love you,” a third Instagram user added.