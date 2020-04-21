Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Brings About Tributes From Fellow British Royals As She Turns 94

The world's longest-reigning monarch will celebrate her birthday without its usual fan-fare.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II turns 94 years old today. To celebrate her special day, tributes have started flooding in from the British royals on social media.

Clarence House, the account of Prince Charles and Camilla, The Dutchess of Cornwell, paid tribute to the queen with a touching collage of images on Twitter. The post featured the queen playing with Prince Charles as a baby, the prince receiving his runner’s up prize from Her Majesty at the Silver Jubilee Cup match, the couple riding in a carriage with the queen and the monarch at the Braemar Gathering with Prince Charles and her daughter, Princess Anne.

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/ycTa0i00VY — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 21, 2020

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!” Kensington Palace tweeted.

The official account for Prince William and Kate Middleton also included a photo of the three at the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The Royal Family Twitter account shared a touching tribute. In private footage from the Royal Collection Trust, the video shows Her Majesty as a toddler with her younger sister Princess Margaret. The account followed up its birthday tribute with a tweet that featured a photo montage of the queen throughout the years.

“Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest-reigning monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to send a happy birthday message to the queen.

Her Majesty usually marks her birthday with a customary 41-gun salute in Green Park and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London. However, for the first time in her 68-year reign, her birthday will pass in silence. The change in tradition is reportedly in line with her wishes. A spokesperson from Britain’s Ministry of Defence confirmed to NBC News that it’s canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The queen has reportedly expressed that the celebrations wouldn’t be appropriate given the lockdown order that is effecting the United Kingdom.

Her Majesty has also canceled her official birthday celebration in June, the Trooping the Color. Buckingham Palace announced on March 27 that “in line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade will not go ahead in its traditional form.”

At the moment, the palace has yet to announce any alternative celebrations for her birthday.

Instead, Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her birthday at Windsor Castle with Prince Phillip. She has been staying there since her televised address to the British public.