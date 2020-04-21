Anastasiya Kvitko Showcases Her Hourglass Physique In Sizzling Instagram Video

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko showcased her insane hourglass physique in her latest Instagram post, which was a smoking-hot video in which she rocked a figure-hugging athletic ensemble. The look Anastasiya wore was from the brand BlueBodyBrazil, which sells Brazilian swimwear as well as fitness attire. Anastasiya made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram account in the caption of the post.

In the video clip, Anastasiya started out admiring her curves in a large full-body mirror at the end of what appeared to be a wide hallway. Her ensemble looked simple at first, as it featured a chic black color palette, but her curves took the look to a whole new level.

The front of the bodysuit Anastasiya rocked dipped low, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders and left her arms exposed, and the back of the look had a racerback style with mesh fabric. The bottom portion of the jumpsuit featured tight black pants that clung to every inch of her curves.

Anastasiya’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and she played with her hair as she struck a few poses in the mirror.

Anastasiya spun around after a few moments and began strutting down the hallway. The movement made her hips sway side to side and further accentuated her bombshell body. She spun and walked back towards the mirror, and the camera managed to capture her curves from all angles.

At one point, Anastasiya glanced seductively over her shoulder towards the camera. She kept her makeup relatively simple for the look, wearing a soft pink hue on her lips that was nearly a nude, and long lashes paired with bold brows to accentuate her eyes.

The post racked up over 210,100 likes within just 13 hours, and Anastasiya’s followers couldn’t get enough of her voluptuous body in the sizzling video. The post also received 1,282 comments from her fans.

The Russian beauty loves to showcase her curves in skimpy and figure-hugging attire, from swimsuits to workout gear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sexy snap in which she rocked a revealing peach lingerie set that left little to the imagination. A low-cut bra top showcased a serious amount of cleavage, with straps that criss-crossed between her ample assets, drawing even more attention to her curves. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, accentuating her hourglass physique.