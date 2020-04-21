Kelly Clarkson Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In White Sequin Dress

Kelly Clarkson brought her fashion A-game to the set of The Voice on yesterday’s episode of the hit NBC series. The show aired for the first time on Monday evening, but it was filmed at a time before social distancing guidelines were put into place. The mother of two explained to followers that it was the show’s first-ever four-way knockout, using the hashtag “Team Kelly” to promote her singing squad.

The photo she posted to her Instagram page captured Clarkson sitting in the iconic red coach’s chair on the set of the show. A matching red buzzer was in front of her while the singer put both of her hands in her lap. She stared into the camera with bright eyes, flashing a huge smile.

She opted to add some sparkle to the set, rocking a sequined dress with a white hue that popped perfectly against her skin and the color of the chair. The outfit boasted a low-plunging V-neckline that layered in the front and offered fans a generous glimpse of her decolletage. The garment proceeded to cinch around her waist with a roomy fit that skimmed her body.

To add another element of fashion, its wide shoulders were slightly padded. Like the rest of the piece, the sleeves were long and somewhat baggy on her figure, but she let the outfit speak for itself. The blond beauty was only photographed from the waist up, but that’s all she needed to captivate her audience and generate buzz over the social media share.

Clarkson opted to add a little more bling to the outfit with a pair of dripping silver earrings. She styled her blond tresses with a side part, sweeping a portion of her hair to her right. The 37-year-old added some waves to her mane, leaving it to spill casually over her shoulders and back.

The TV appearance called for her usual glam that included a lot of attention to her eyes. In addition to defined brows, she rocked eyeliner, mascara, and pink eyeshadow on the top and bottom of her lids. The talk show host added blush to the rounds of her cheeks as well as a shimmery highlighter. She completed the application with mauve-toned lipstick.

The update has only been live on her account since overnight, but it’s attracted a ton of attention from fans, with over 54,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

“Kelly! My roommate and I have been obsessing with this dress for two weeks now. Where did you get it?? You are beautiful!” one fan asked.

“You are beautiful, it’s crazy,” a second chimed in.

“You look radiant. Great color on you,” another Instagrammer complimented.