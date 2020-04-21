Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A White Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a smoking-hot snap with her 3.3 million followers that was taken from a photoshoot for her 2020 calendar. She included the geotag of Sayulita Pueblo Magico on the post, confirming that the snap was captured in Mexico.

For the shot, Arianny posed with a deep brown wooden ladder leaned up against a colorful backdrop. Several large plants were also visible in the shot, with fronds stretching up almost as tall as Arianny’s body. She used the ladder as a spot to perch and stretch out, elongating her body and showcasing her curves.

Arianny rocked a skimpy white bikini that looked incredible on her physique. The bikini top featured one piece stretching across her chest rather than two separate cups, and the angle of the photo meant her cleavage wasn’t visible. However, she still tantalized her fans with a hint of side boob, as the thin straps of the bikini top stretched around her back. Just above where she had tied a knot in the strap, a small tattoo was visible.

The bottoms she paired with the bikini top were simple yet super sexy. The front dipped low, showing off plenty of her toned stomach, and the sides stretched high over her hips. The high-cut sides elongated her legs, and she emphasized her toned stems by leaving one leg fully extended along the length of the ladder.

Arianny posed with one hand perched underneath her chin and the other seductively tugging at the side of her bikini bottoms.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and were pulled away from her face in a half-up style. She opted for a bronzed beauty look, with warm tones on her eyelids and a peach lip color. She went barefoot in the shot and kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a few mixed metal bracelets and nothing else. She stared at the camera through half-lowered lids for a smoking-hot shot.

Arianny’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 29,300 likes within just 12 hours. It also received 304 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Stop!!! Perfection,” one fan said, finishing off the comment with a heart emoji.

“Bronzed goddess,” another added.

“I love your Diamond tat Ari,” one fan said, referring to the small piece of ink visible above her bikini strap.

“Obsessed with this,” another fan commented.

Arianny loves to showcase her fit physique in skimpy swimwear, and just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a surf-ready ensemble at home. Though the quarantine meant that she wasn’t able to actually hit the beach, she did the next best thing and rocked a pair of high-cut pink bikini bottoms and a figure-hugging top from the online retailer Fashion Nova at home in her kitchen. Arianny playfully tugged at the sides of her bottoms for the shot, and smiled at the camera.