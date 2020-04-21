Tarsha Whitmore Shows Some Serious Skin In A Dangerously High-Cut Mesh Bodysuit

Tarsha Whitmore showed some serious skin in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

On Tuesday, the Australian model took to her account on the social media platform with a scorching new photo that was an instant hit with her 837,000 followers. The image was captured inside her home in Goldcoast, Queensland, where she has been spending most of her time in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. She sat on the edge of a stool in a dimly lit hallway, the only source of light coming from the flash of the camera, which she gazed at with an intense, sultry stare.

As for her look in the tantalizing image, Tarsha opted for only a single article of clothing — a sexy bodysuit from I Am Gia that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The piece was a brilliant white color that popped against the 19-year-old’s deep, allover glow, and was made of a sheer, mesh material that gave it a slightly sporty vibe. It had a mock neckline and long sleeves, and cinched in at Tarsha’s waist to accentuate her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Also of note was the garment’s dangerously high-cut design. Its leg openings reached far up on Tarsha’s hips, leaving her peachy booty exposed almost in its entirety. Her sculpted legs were also well on display for her fans to admire.

Tarsha completed her skimpy look with a pair of knee-high white boots and added a gorgeous diamond ring for a bit of bling. She tied her honey-brown tresses up in a voluminous top knot that sat at the crown of her head but left two long locks out, which perfectly framed her face in bouncy curls. As for her glam, the model wore a full application of makeup that included a glossy burnt red lipstick, dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara.

The sizzling post quickly proved popular with Tarsha’s thousands of fans. It has racked up more than 14,000 likes after just three hours of going live and has drawn dozens of compliments.

“You are pure fire,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tarsha was “stunning and very sexy.”

“You’re amazing, I’m obsessed with you,” a third follower quipped.

“So pretty and don’t let anyone change that or tell you different because you are perfect just the way you are,” commented a fourth admirer.

Tarsha seems to get her fans talking no matter what she is wearing in her Instagram snaps. Another recent post saw her rocking a pair of flirty PJs while whipping up a batch of pancakes in the kitchen. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 35,000 likes and 324 comments to date.