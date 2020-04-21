Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Cleavage & Underboob In Sexy Cut-Out Bikini

Gabriella Abutbol put her fabulous figure on display in her latest Instagram update. The model wore a bikini with a sexy top that flashed her cleavage and underboob.

Gabriella’s bikini was made from fabric with a blue and black snakeskin pattern on it. The top was a bandeau style that featured a cut-out section between her breasts that showed off her cleavage. The top also flashed some underboob as it stretched across her chest. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with high-cut legs.

Gabriella’s post consisted of two photos that featured her sitting in a wicker chair that appeared to be on a deck. She sat on one of her feet as she posed for the camera. Palm trees and other foliage could be seen in the distance behind her.

In the first picture, Gabriella gave the camera a flirty smile as she placed her hands on the armrests on the chair. She arched her back, flaunting her chest and flat abs. Her smooth, tan skin looked flawless in the outside light.

The second photo captured the model with a huge smile on her face. She placed one hand on her hip, giving her fans a better look at the front of the bikini top. The pose also flashed her flat abs as well as her toned thighs. Part of a tattoo on her side called attention to her hourglass shape.

Gabriella’s wavy hair was parted in the middle, and it fell around her shoulders. She wore a light application of makeup that included light mascara, blush on her cheeks, and a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized with a dainty choker necklace.

In the caption, she joked about her cheeks becoming chubby during quarantine. She also noted that the bikini came from online fashion retailer Fashion Nova.

Hundreds of her fans took some time to tell her what they thought of the snaps.

“You’re super cute and have an amazing body! Like wow,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow!!! Quarantine is your friend!! Look great as always!!” a second Instagram user commented.

Some complimented her infectious smile.

“Over 7 Billion smiles in the whole world and out of all of them yours the most beautiful and precious,” gushed a third follower.

“I just love your smile, Gabby. Not that there is anything wrong with the rest of you,” joked a fourth commenter.

Earlier in the month, Gabriella showcased her incredible smile and fit physique in a tiny, yellow snakeskin bikini while soaking up the sun.