YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Channels Ariana Grande In Short Dress With Thigh-High Boots & High Ponytail

Yesterday marked the two year anniversary of Ariana Grande’s successful single “No Tears Left To Cry” and YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino took to Instagram to celebrate in a look that was reminiscent of the singer.

The 24-year-old stunned in a short white dress with small white dots all over. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her legs. DeMartino paired the ensemble with black thigh-high boots that appeared to be made out of velvet material. She sported her long brunette hair up in a high ponytail, which is one of Grande’s signature ways of styling her locks. DeMartino accessorized herself with small stud earrings and opted for a thin necklace. She applied black mascara and a glossy lip for the occasion.

The vlogger posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino posed beside a large canvas image of herself in an all-black outfit while holding onto her dog. She smiled directly at the camera lens and flashed her teeth. Her earring shimmered in the light while she held onto the bottom of her dress. DeMartino pointed one leg forward and raised her foot off the ground.

In the next slide, she placed both feet on the ground and still held onto the bottom of her attire. DeMartino looked at the camera with a soft expression with her lips parted.

For her caption, she noted that it was the second year anniversary for “No Tears Left to Cry.” DeMartino stated that it’s one of her favorite songs and questioned fans on who else was celebrating the “iconic day.”

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 90,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.3 million followers.

“U LOOK SO CUTE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Awe Gabi, love you… so crazy how this song is two years old,” another devotee shared.

“I love you, you’re so stunning wow,” remarked a third fan.

“U LOOK AMAZING,” a fourth admirer commented.

Grande took to Instagram yesterday to also commemorate the release of the single by sharing numerous photos taken on the set of the song’s music video. To date, the video has been watched over 896 million times on YouTube and earned itself an MTV Video Music Award for Best Pop.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, comparisons between DeMartino and Grande happen often.

In 2018, DeMartino played the role of a look-a-like in Grande’s iconic music video for “Thank U, Next,” which included a Mean Girls theme.