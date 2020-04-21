Tom Lester Dead, Last Surviving ‘Green Acres’ Cast Member Dies At 81

The actor played lovable farmhand Eb Dawson on the classic CBS sitcom.

Tom Lester has died. The actor best known for his role as Hooterville farmhand Eb Dawson on the 1960s TV CBS sitcom Green Acres passed away in Nashville from complications from Parkinson’s disease, TMZ reports. He was 81.

Lester left his family’s Mississippi farm for Hollywood in the mid-60s with dreams of an acting career. With little experience under his belt, he reportedly beat out 400 other actors for the part of Eb because he was the only one who knew how to milk a cow in real life.

Lester played Eb for six seasons on Green Acres, from 1965 to 1971, opposite Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor, who played wealthy couple Oliver and Lisa Douglas. He also appeared as Eb on Petticoat Junction and for three episodes and on The Beverly Hillbillies in a crossover guest spot.

After Green Acres ended, Lester moved back to Mississippi but continued to act sporadically. He later scored a role in the 1974 big-screen film, Benji. His acting resume includes guest roles on classic TV shows such as Little House on the Prairie, Marcus Welby M.D., and Knight Rider. He also spent years working on his 250-acre farm in Jasper County and was the recipient of Mississippi’s “Wildlife Farmer of the Year” award in 1997.

Lester Originally Planned To Become A Doctor

Classic sitcom ‘Green Acres’ star Tom Lester dies of complications from Parkinson's disease at 81. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/HNgkcVUsVc — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) April 21, 2020

Lester earned degrees in chemistry and biology from the University of Mississippi and had originally planned to become a doctor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. When he switched gears and set his sights on acting, he said his friend told him he was “crazy.”

“‘You’re too tall, too skinny, too ugly. You’ve got a Southern accent and you’ll never make it in the motion picture business. You don’t look like Rock Hudson,'” Lester recalled his friends saying in a past interview.

After he met TV producer Paul Henning’s daughter through his L.A. acting teacher, Lester found out about an upcoming Petticoat Junction spinoff, Green Acres, and scored an audition.

He Was A Born Again Christian

Actor Tom Lester passed away today. Here, he’s pictured sharing his testimony at the 1970 Louisiana Billy Graham Crusade—one of several Crusades where he told audiences about the peace and freedom Christ provides. pic.twitter.com/NqVpatIsCv — BGEA (@BGEA) April 20, 2020

Lester became a born-again Christian when he was just 10 years old in 1948, per Fox News. He dedicated his life to sharing his faith with others and was a speaker at high-profile Christian events as an adult.

Actor Gary Moore, a friend of Lester’s for more than 20 years, said the former Green Acres star would call him every week and he would pray with him over the phone.

“I saw Tom last month in Nashville, and I got to hear him say ‘Golly’ one more time then I prayed with him,” Moore said following his longtime friend’s death. “He met Jesus in Heaven today and looked around and I know he said, ‘Golly, this is even better than you told me.'”

Lester Was The Last Surviving Member Of The Core Green Acres Cast

Following the death of Mary Grace Canfield (Ralph Monroe) in 2014, Lester remained the last surviving regular cast member of Green Acres. In addition to Albert and Gabor, the cast also included Frank Cady (Sam Drucker), Pat Buttram (Eustace Haney), Alby Moore (Hank Kimball), Hank Patterson (Fred Ziffel), Barbara Pepper (Doris Ziffel) Sid Melton (Alf Monroe), Kay E. Kuter (Newt Kiley), and of course, Arnold the Pig, who was played by more than 20 pigs throughout the show’s run.

Lester is survived by his fiancée and caregiver, Jackie, as well as his brother, Michael, and four great-nieces and nephews.