Kylie Jenner Snuggles With Daughter Stormi In New Instagram Share

Kylie Jenner, 22, snuggled with daughter Stormi Webster in a new Instagram share. The reality star posted the sweet image to her social media page, connecting with her 171 million followers to let them know that she can’t believe how fast her little girl is growing.

Stormi, the child of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott, celebrated her second birthday on February 1. Both mother and daughter appeared to be caught in an unguarded moment for the cameras.

Kylie, who has created a very sensual persona on social media, surprised fans with this cute snap where she looks like any proud mother sharing a giggle with her daughter. Her genuine smile in the pic is eclipsed by Stormi’s happy grin. The photo has been liked by fans 7,652,345 times and counting.

Kylie and Stormi appear to be looking into a mirror together. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seated in a hairdresser chair in the image. The brown-and-silver seat is one of a pair in the area, which also boasts marble countertops and a patterned rug.

The room is dominated by taupe walls and a large floor-to-ceiling window that is flanked by cream-colored drapery. The window overlooks the outside of the reality star’s home, a serene backyard area filled with lush greenery and a wrought-iron gate.

Since Kylie’s brand has a lot to do with the way she wears her makeup and hair as well as the way she dresses, it would make sense she has a room in her home that deals exclusively with helping her maintain that professional presence on-camera.

In the new pic, Kylie wearing what appears to be her natural hair in the warm blond shade she recently debuted on the social media site. The pretty color is darker at the roots and gradually lightens up down her tresses until ending with lighter blond tips. The makeup mogul is wearing a light pink robe in the share.

Kylie’s makeup is more natural than she normally wears it for many of her social media pics. Her eyebrows are filled in, and she is wearing a black liner on her lids. While Kylie normally contours her entire face with heavy makeup as a way to make her cheekbones look more angular, it appears she is going for a softer look with a light pink blush in this pic, pairing it with lipstick in a light hue.

Stormi is dressed in a dark brown long-sleeved shirt and the same color leggings.

Kylie’s followers adored the pic and shared their feelings in the comments section of the sweet share.

“Why she is so cute??? Someone tell me pls?! Just awwwwwwww,” said one follower.

“The sweetest age,” stated a second Instagram user.

“Ommmmmggggggg Stormiiiiiii! Stop growinggg!” remarked a third fan.