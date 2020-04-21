Adele Fans Assume Her Long-Awaited New Album Has Been Delayed After Cryptic Comment

It’s been a while since British singer Adele dropped some new music. To date, she has released three studio albums and has left fans waiting for another since 2015. A recent comment made online by herself suggested that her high-anticipated forthcoming release may have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers Babyface and Teddy Riley both went on Instagram live and Adele was one of the many viewers watching. According to Music News, the conversation was marred by technical problems.

“Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want. [sic],” the “Someone Like You” chart-topper joked.

The 31-year-old was allegedly planning to release her comeback single this summer. However, due to the COVID-19 situation which has affected thousands of people around the world, it appears that the original release date has been put on hold.

If the Grammy-Award winner was to drop new material, she would be unable to promote it as there are currently various nationwide lockdowns and social distancing measures that need to be taken seriously.

A source close to the “Rolling in the Deep” hitmaker revealed that following her split with her husband, Simon Konecki, she feels “alive” and is ready to get herself back on the music scene.

Fans of the star took to social media to express their immediate reaction after her cryptic comment.

“If Adele doesn’t come out with an album in September then it’s really over for me,” one user wrote.

“This is my second plea for @Adele to release new music ASAP to help me, as well as the rest of the world, get through this quarantine. #alliask,” another shared.

“Did Adele just hint that her album will be delayed?” questioned a third user.

The “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” songstress isn’t the only high-profile star who has had to postpone their upcoming albums, per The Official Charts.

Lady Gaga was originally going to drop her sixth studio album, Chromatica, in April but has now decided to release it at another time.

1990s icon Alanis Morissette had plans to release her first album in eight years, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, at the beginning of May but also pushed it back.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sam Smith stated they have their album ready to go and will drop the LP once the pandemic calms down. Smith will also be changing its original title, To Die For, because they believe it is inappropriate.

“The tone of the song ‘To Die For’ in the title didn’t feel right. I have an album ready to go whenever this all calms down,” they said.