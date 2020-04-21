Abby Dowse Flaunts Bare Bottom In Thong Bikini In Poolside Snap

Abby Dowse knows how to keep her 2.2 million Instagram followers coming back for more. Her admirers can count on regular updates that show her wearing sexy outfits that generally show lots of skin. Her post on Tuesday was no different, as it featured her showing off her bare booty in a thong bikini.

Abby’s update was a single shot that captured her standing next to a swimming pool. It was surrounded by trees and other foliage, and part of the blue sky could be seen above them.

The model stood with her back to the camera at a slight angle, showing off her backside. The camera was close to her, capturing her body from the knees up. Her bikini was black, but because of the way she was standing, little of it could be seen. The model’s bronzed bottom became the focal point of the picture as she struck a sexy pose with leg forward. Sunlight, along with the sun’s reflection off the water, hit the skin on her booty, creating a nice effect. The pose also gave her followers a look at her side boob in the bikini top. She looked over her shoulder at the camera while she playfully pulled on the sides of her bikini bottoms.

Abby’s hair cascaded down her back in loose waves. She appeared to be wearing little makeup with a bit of gloss on her lips. The model sported a pair of sunglasses, which she wore on her forehead. She accessorized her barely-there outfit with a bracelet.

In the caption, Abby joked about where the sun was shining. She also plugged online retailer Fashion Nova for the skimpy swimsuit.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, the post was a hit among her followers.

Some admirers even took a moment to tell her how hot she looked in the photo.

“Good lord, you’re gorgeous,” gushed one fan.

“Sunshine on my shoulder…aah, on your bootie makes me happy! AMAZING,” joked a second Instagram user.

“Abby love your expression, your hair, and your all around gorgeous tan. You look great in that suit,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous with an incredible body!!” commented a fourth admirer.

Like most of the population, Abby has been making the most out of being homebound during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not too long ago, she shared a snap of her “home workout” bikini, which her followers also loved.