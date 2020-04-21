Bon Jovi Cancels Tour, Band Wants Fans To Use Refunded Money To Pay Bills

The band made the announcement on social media.

Bon Jovi has canceled their upcoming tour in support of their latest album Bon Jovi 2020. The band made the announcement on their social media page on Monday, April 20. Bon Jovi was to hit the road alongside popular 1980s and 1990s rocker Bryan Adams for what promised to be a double bill to remember for music fans. Instead, social distancing regulations set in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic caused the legendary band to scrap the two-month jaunt.

Bon Jovi posted a statement on its Instagram page where they explained that instead of postponing the dates, they have opted to cancel the tour.

In a statement published to Instagram alongside an official tour image, the band explained the most important reason they believe is necessary for aborting the tour.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries,” said the statement.

The band explained that they truly appreciate the dedication of their fans over the past 37 years and said they look forward to a time when they and their fans can all safely be together. They concluded their statement that news and updates on Bon Jovi touring would be forthcoming in the coming months.

Bon Jovi’s statement acknowledged difficulties fans have experienced when trying to get refunds for scheduled events that were to have occurred during this time period and beyond. These have occurred when there is no set rescheduled date for postponed events and refunds are held in limbo until if and when a concert occurs.

The North American tour was slated to kick begin on June 10 in Tacoma, Washington, and crisscross across the United States and Canada before wrapping with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 27 and 28, 2020.

Fans applauded the band for taking the bold move to cancel the concerts outright and refund much-needed funds to fans. They also commended them for putting the health of concertgoers first.

“So sad but extremely necessary! Stay at home, keep safe,” remarked one Instagram follower.

“Thank you for canceling instead of postponing…many of us do indeed need a refund! “I’ll Be There For You” when you return,” said one fan, quoting the title of a famous Bon Jovi song.

“I am bummed out but this was absolutely the right call. I love how you prioritize your fans,” remarked a third social media user.