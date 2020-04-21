‘Big Brother’ Stars Kat Dunn & Nick Maccarone Split After Nasty Instagram Live Fight

After living in close quarters in the 'Big Brother' house, quarantining take its toll on the couple.

Big Brother stars Nick Maccarone and Kathryn Dunn have ended their relationship, seven months after leaving the CBS summertime house together.

Less than a year after they lived together in close quarters in the Big Brother 21 house, Kat told Us Weekly that several factors contributed to her split from Nick, but that trying to maintain a long-distance relationship amid the coronavirus quarantine is what “really took a toll.”

After Kat scrapped plans to visit Nick in New Jersey due to the stay-at-home order, fans messaged Nick to tell him that is Kat really “liked” him she would have quarantined with him. The Big Brother couple broke up on April 9 following a public fight on Kat’s Instagram Live after she cracked a joke about Nick that he took offense to.

Kat said normally Nick would have “taken the joke in stride,” but on top of all of the other stressors in the relationship she thinks the joke was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.” After Nick quit the Instagram Live, the couple continued their argument in the comments as fans watched the drama play out.

Kat called the online argument “childish,” telling Us, “It was something that shouldn’t have happened, especially on such a public outlet.”

After a long talk, the two decided that given the current state of the world, it wasn’t a good time to continue their long-distance romance.

In a thread about the topic on Reddit, a commenter recounted the “super awkward” argument that ensued after Nick was on Kat’s Live and he made a comment to a viewer that he has more money than they’ll ever have. After Kat joked that’s because Nick doesn’t pay rent, he became offended and immediately got off the Live, and started leaving comments. Nick then reportedly accused Kat of trying to publicly embarrass him, and he said he does pay rent and works hard and then pointed out that Kat’s dad paid for her college.

On the Reddit thread, Kat made it clear that she will not apologize for her dad working hard enough to financially put her and brother through college at Baylor University.

“He made too many sacrifices me to be publicly shamed on IG live for it,” Kat wrote o her dad. She also added that she said from the beginning that had she won Big Brother she planned to pay her dad back for her college tuition.

Kat’s split from Nick came less than two weeks after Nick posted a photo of the two kissing and wrote that he wanted the coronavirus to be”done” so he could get his girlfriend back.

In addition to the IG Live fight, Nick told the Dallas Observer that the quarantine did not help his relationship with Kat “at all.”

“We have barely seen each other in 2020,” the Big Brother 21 star admitted.

Nick added that he nothing but love for Kat and that he still talks to her daily. And he didn’t rule out a possible romantic reconciliation in the future.

“Just right now, it’s better off if we move on as best friends and can reconsider down the line,” Nick said.

Kat added that even though she and Nick are “romantically not supposed to be together right now,” he’s still one of her best friends and will always be in her life.

Last fall, the reality TV lovebirds made headlines for their jury house hookup when Nick betrayed his first Big Brother showmance, Bella Wang, to start a relationship with Kat.