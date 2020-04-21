Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Toned Tummy In Ab Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Monday, April 20, to post her latest workout video for her 3.4 million followers. The exercises target the ab muscles and give the fitness trainer an opportunity to show off her sculpted midsection.

For the workout, Ashleigh chooses a white crop top tank with a darker colored sports bra underneath. The top leaves the model’s muscular arms exposed and draws the eye to a swatch of uncovered tummy that puts her ab muscles on display. Ashleigh pairs the top with tight gray sweatpants that rise up on her hips and are made of a shiny material. The pants include pockets and a white drawstring.

For footwear, Ashleigh goes for a simple pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace and glitzy hoop earrings. Her long, blonde tresses are scooped back into a low ponytail that flows down to her mid-back while several loose strands hand around her face. The model completes the look with a bit of black mascara and glossy lips.

The ab workout consists of four different exercises, each one featured in its own video clip in the post. Ashleigh works out in her personal gym and uses a black exercise mat for equipment.

As the first video starts, Ashleigh lifts up her crop top to reveal more of her midsection and flaunts her body from the side. Her ample backside also draws the eye. The video then cuts to the model as she performs around the world variations, an ab exercise carried out from the floor that involves both the arms and legs.

The second video in the set features the sit-up with twist, which gives a bit of a punch to the more common sit-up. The third exercise in the circuit is the glute bridge leg raise followed by the final exercise, known as the inchworm.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh tells her fans that she’s kicking off the week with an ab workout. She adds that while it may be more of a traditional ab workout, it’s still a great challenge and fun to do to switch things up. Ashleigh asks her followers to let her know what they think in the comments section of the post.

The ab workout earned nearly 50,000 likes and almost 300 comments within the first several hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

“Appreciate your workouts so much!! Use them on the daily,” one Instagram user expressed their appreciation in the comments section.