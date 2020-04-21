Newly Single Jesy Nelson Wows In Crop Top With Matching Camo Pants & Bucket Hat Ensemble

Newly single Jesy Nelson — who recently split with former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes — took to Instagram to share a new stunning photo of herself during her quarantine.

The “No More Sad Songs” chart-topper wowed in a white crop top that displayed her toned stomach. The item of clothing was sleeveless and showed off the numerous tattoos on her arms. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted loose-fitted camo pants. Nelson accessorized herself with a matching bucket hat and sported her dark shoulder-length hair down for the occasion. She wrapped a small Dior bag around her waist and let it sit in front of her waist. The “Shout Out to My Ex” songstress opted for white sneakers and applied a bold red lip and black mascara.

In the photo, Nelson — who is one-fourth of British girl group Little Mix — was captured sitting on a wooden bench that had a white fluffy cover on top. She parted her legs wide and rested her elbows on the wooden table behind her. The “Break Up Song” hitmaker looked over to her right while separating her lips slightly.

Nelson was seen wearing this same outfit in other Instagram pics. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, all her recent posts have been taken at home during her quarantine.

For her caption, she told fans this was the last photo she would share in this ensemble. She didn’t geotag the post but lives in Essex, United Kingdom, per Capital FM.

In the span of two days, Nelson’s upload racked up more than 195,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“Can you stop slaying everything like that. You’re so perfect,” one user wrote, adding heart-eyes emoji.

“We won’t mind seeing more pics of you in this stunning outfit,” another devotee shared.

“You’re an actual angel from heaven, bless me,” remarked a third fan.

“Unreal, Dior vibes just hit so different,” a fourth account commented.

Nelson has been very active on social media over the past few weeks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Secret Love Song” entertainer impressed her followers in a red bikini set. She appeared to be in her back garden and told fans that she had caught some sun. Nelson sported her hair up in a high ponytail and displayed the various tattoos she has inked all over her body as well as her belly button piercing. To date, the upload gathered in more than 710,000 likes.