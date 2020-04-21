‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, April 20: Flo Exposes Sally’s Fake Terminal Illness With A Prank

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, April 20 features Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) snooping on Dr. Penny Escobar’s (Monica Ruiz) computer. She pulled up Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) records and was reading it when she heard the doctor return, per SheKnows Soaps. She then placed the laptop in the chair just before the physician entered the room. Dr. Escobar asked her to leave, even though Flo wanted to pepper her with more questions. Upon Flo’s exit, the physician told Flo that she needed to support Sally through this.

At the beach house, Sally blamed Flo. She knew that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) did not want her to leave but understood that Flo was uncomfortable with her presence in the house. She didn’t want to die hooked up to machines, she would prefer to spend her time walking hand-in-hand on the beach with Wyatt. He told her that he and Flo would keep on supporting her even when she didn’t stay with him. Wyatt left for Forrester Creations.

Later, Sally sent Wyatt a text message. She let him know that packing up her stuff had tired her out. Penny also called her to warn her that Flo was onto them. She suggested that they find her a miracle cure. But Sally wasn’t ready to let go of her plan until Flo and Wyatt were no longer together.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn and Katie share their sadness over Sally’s condition. pic.twitter.com/xotldtjfRo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 20, 2020

At Forrester Creations, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) discussed Sally. Quinn was proud of the way Wyatt had opened up his house to Sally. Just then, Wyatt entered the office. Katie told Wyatt that she believed that Sally was doing well because she was staying with him. They commended Wyatt and Flo for putting their relationship on hold to take care of Sally’s needs. Wyatt then confessed that he had asked Sally to leave. Both Katie and Quinn were shocked by his news.

Flo arrived at the beach house. Sally sarcastically remarked that she was living longer than the expected month and that she understood why Flo wanted her to leave. Sally thanked her for her sacrifice.

“That’s really what I want, for you to get the end you deserve,” Flo assures Sally. She then lashed out at the redhead and accused her of hating her. Sally denied Flo’s accusations and told her that she needed to nap. Sally started using her walker when Flo pointed out a rubber snake on the floor.

Forgetting all about her supposed illness, Sally jumped onto the furniture. Flo blasted Sally that the snake was fake just like her illness. She had played a trick on Sally to prove her suspicions. Flo smoothed her hand over Sally’s face and the pale makeup came off. She threatened Flo that Wyatt would never want anything to do with her again.