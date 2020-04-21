Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Sizzles And Shows Sideboob In Black Swimsuit

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders has kept busy on Instagram and treated her fans to sultry photos over the past few weeks. She sizzled in a new picture that showed off her incredible curves in a black swimsuit which was from a recent photo shoot.

Even though the sports world has been shut down during the coronavirus outbreak the former golfer turned television personality has remained busy. Similar to other social media influencers with a sports background – such as golfer Paige Spiranac – Sonders has maintained fan engagement online. She had treated followers to multiple sensual posts last week and this week continued the trend.

The 33-year-old showed off her curvaceous figure in a series of swimsuit photos. On Monday, she posted a shot in a body-hugging black bathing suit. Sonders, whose real name is Holly Niederkohr, enticed fans with the image which was from a photo shoot with photographer Justin Price. She posed in the shallow end of a pool and gave the camera a sensual look.

Sonders propped herself up on the edge of the pool and was shot from the side where she had her body arched forward which gave a full glimpse of her sideboob that was barely contained by the suit. Her long brown hair was slicked back wet and she wore gold hoop earrings. The Michigan State University product kicked her right leg back and showed a pair of black shoes that had a money symbol as heels, and she had on a pair of matching black sunglasses.

More than 9,500 of her 460,000 Instagram followers showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button on the scintillating post. The one-time golf player’s caption referenced wanting to sip some White Claw while being by the pool.

Over 130 comments were left on the black one-piece shot. Many of them complimented the model’s body.

“You are so pretty! And smart and athletic and educated and a hard worker and funny!” an enthusiastic admirer wrote.

“Who in the hell wears high heels in the pool?” one fan asked referring to her bold footwear.

Others inquired about Sonders’ relationship status with her fiance Dave Oancea, who is known as “Vegas Dave.”

“What happen to Vegas Dave?” a follower asked.

“What happened to your hobbit friend?” another wrote.

As covered by Total Pro Sports, in December of last year Sonders announced she and Oancea were engaged. Earlier this month the Fox Sports personality posted on social media that she was looking for a new quarantine partner and the two reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.