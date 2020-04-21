Bella Thorne Shares A Cute Video Of Herself In A See-Through Crochet Top: ‘420 MOOD!!’

To celebrate 4:20 day, Bella Thorne shared an adorable video of herself with her 22.7 million Instagram followers. The video showed her getting ready for bed while smoking a joint of marijuana and wearing a see-through crochet top that revealed her curvy bust. Bella tagged her cannabis brand Forbidden Flowers in the post.

In the short clip, the I Still See You actress is shown lying down in bed, surrounded by plush red pillows. She wore a cropped crochet-knit top that exposed her cleavage and a floral-print robe that slipped off her right shoulder, leaving it bare.

Bella playfully told the cameraperson to “stop it,” adding that she was “going to bed.” She didn’t say who was filming her.

Her tousled blue-streaked hair was tucked beneath her multi-colored cat eye mask. Aside from the mask, she also accessorized with stud earrings and several silver rings. Her fingernails were painted dark red, although a few were chipped.

Bella appeared to be ready for bed with her makeup on, but her glittery eyeshadow looked a little smudged. Aside from her eye makeup, Bella also wore an even layer of foundation and some pink lipstick.

At the beginning of the video, she took a brief puff from her joint before rolling over onto her side, making her breasts nearly pop out of her tiny top. She also pulled her eye mask down as if she genuinely were going to sleep.

“420 MOOD!! @forbiddenxflowers Hope everyone is stayin safe,” she wrote in her caption, adding a praise hands emoji to the end of her comment.

In then commented and asked her fans to respond with their funniest smoking stories.

The video quickly became a massive hit with Bella’s fans. In less than six hours after going live, her post amassed over 447,400 likes, and the video itself accumulated more than 1.5 million views.

Thousands of Instagram users congregated in her comments section to compliment her looks and respond to her request for amusing anecdotes.

“Hi Bella looks like you having hella fun girl,” gushed one fan, inserting four red heart emoji to their comment.

“Okay so I’m just gonna snatch that unicorn cat thing your wearing on your face yeah thanks bye,” joked a second fan.

“You’re the most beautiful and talented girl in the world!” exclaimed a third person. They also added a red heart emoji to their remark.

Earlier this month, Bella shared a sexy pic of herself rocking a black-and-white Chanel bodysuit paired with Daisy Dukes.