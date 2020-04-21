MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Fit Booty In Tiny Bikini Bottoms

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda has been active on Instagram while staying at home to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. She treated fans to an eyeful of her backside in a spicy new bikini photo that she took from her home.

As the COVID-19 crisis has forced people to stay indoors some female mixed martial artists have used the time to frequently post on social media. Loureda had offered her followers updates on her training progress as the 125-pound fighter said she was close to making weight. She also had offered several shots of her sculpted body in swimwear.

The Bellator competitor had showcased her toned bottom in recent weeks but her latest picture gave a closeup view. Loureda stood in her living room with her back to the camera and wore a bikini with a white knitted top and multi-color bottoms. Earlier in the day she showed off a front view on Instagram and mentioned how she had resorted to iPhone selfies during quarantine.

She stood with her legs shoulder-width apart and held her left arm over her head while she pulled her curly hair back. The 21-year-old gave a sultry glare into the camera as she peeked over her shoulder. Sunlight shone through the windows of the room as the fighter left the curtains open. Loureda included a playful caption in Spanish which said she does whatever she wants.

Many of her 231,000 followers noticed the scintillating selfie and showed their appreciation with over 22,000 smashing the “like” button in just over four hours since it was posted. Over 460 comments were left by Instagram users who complimented her in both English and Spanish. The comment section featured several peach and fire emojis.

“Don’t ever stop, we love it when you do what you want,” a fan wrote in reply to her sassy caption.

“Yaaaaayy!! was looking forward to seeing that back,” an admirer wrote.

One gave flattering remarks about the fighter’s war wounds from training.

“Bruises > Cellulite take a note women,” they commented.

“Gotta respect that,” another wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the Olympic style Tae Kwon Do fighter showed off her athletic booty in a series of posts earlier in the month. Those shots were taken as Louredo posed poolside in a blue bikini in various poses that showcased her physique. She wrote a motivational caption which detailed overcoming a “low” point in her life and how training was essential for her finding physical and inner-strength.